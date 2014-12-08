DUBAI Dec 8 Falling crude prices may keep Gulf
stock markets under pressure on Monday as oil dominates the
thinking of retail investors.
Oil prices dropped more than a dollar on Monday to approach
early December's five-year lows after Morgan Stanley cut its
price forecast for Brent crude, saying oversupply would
likely peak next year after OPEC opted not to cut output.
Although analysts say most Gulf nations will be able to
maintain spending despite lower revenues, state budgets in Oman
and Bahrain may come under pressure, according to a Moody's
report published on Monday.
"While the sovereign wealth funds of Kuwait, the UAE, Qatar
and Saudi Arabia can cover multiple years' worth of government
expenditures, Bahrain's and Oman's do not provide that level of
cover," it said.
"Moody's expects that Saudi Arabia's fiscal balance will
turn into a deficit in 2015, and Bahrain and Oman's deficits
will widen significantly to above 7 percent of their respective
GDP."
Oman's bourse tumbled 4.2 percent on Sunday after
Standard & Poor's cut its outlook for the country's sovereign
rating and local cement firms said natural gas prices would
double next year.
Down 7.8 percent this year, Oman's index is the second-worst
performer in the Gulf after Kuwait which has fallen 10.6
percent. Bahrain's market is less liquid and is up 13.1
percent in 2014.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Matt Smith)