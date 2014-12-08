(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)
DUBAI Dec 8 Saudi Arabia's bourse edged down in
early trade on Monday as petrochemicals once again weighed on
the market after negative news and a fresh decline in the price
of oil.
The kingdom's main stock index fell 0.6 percent and
Saudi Basic Industries was the main drag, sliding 0.8
percent. Its subsidiary Yanbu National Petrochemical Co (Yansab)
, which last week proposed a dividend cut and announced
plans to shut down a plant for maintenance, fell 1.3 percent.
Shares in Saudi International Petrochemical Co
dropped 2.0 percent while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co
lost 1.4 percent.
Brent crude traded near $68 a barrel on Monday after
Morgan Stanley cut its forecast for the commodity and said
oversupply would peak next year. Cheaper oil may eat into the
margins of Gulf petrochemical producers, which have previously
enjoyed cost advantages thanks to subsidised feedstock.
Egypt's bourse, which had risen in the three
previous sessions, edged down 0.5 percent on Monday as most
stocks declined.
Shares in Heliopolis Housing fell 0.9 percent
after its annual meeting approved a dividend of 1.0 pound per
share, even though the payout is higher than last year's 0.85
pound, according to Reuters data.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)