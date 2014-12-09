DUBAI Dec 9 The bearish mood may persist in Gulf stock markets on Tuesday after the price of Brent crude hit a new five-year low of $65.33 per barrel.

The chief executive of Kuwait's national oil company on Monday said oil prices were likely to remain around $65 a barrel for the next six or seven months, the latest indication that Gulf producers expect to ride out plunging prices.

Analysts and fund managers say most Gulf governments will maintain strong state spending despite dwindling revenues, and most corporate sectors - with the exception of petrochemicals - are unlikely to suffer much if at all.

But the drop in oil has scared retail investors who dominate local markets, and they have been cashing out in response to oil's decline.

The retail portion of Dubai Parks and Resorts' 2.5 billion dirham ($689 million) initial public offer was only 1.63 times oversubscribed, the firm said on Monday - an unusually low level compared to IPOs earlier this year. For example, the retail portion of Emaar Malls Group's IPO was subscribed 20 times in September.

Retail investors were net sellers on Dubai's bourse on Monday when its index dropped 3.3 percent to 4,031 points and Emaar Properties, the emirate's biggest listed company, tumbled 7.0 percent.

The Dubai index now has no technical support above 3,731 points, its July low.

Most individual investors in Gulf markets may stay on the sidelines until crude oil stabilises and governments actually publish their draft budgets for the next fiscal year, analysts have said. Saudi Arabia, for instance, is expected to announce its 2015 budget at the end of this month. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)