(Updates with UAE markets close)
DUBAI Dec 11 Dubai's stock index posted its
biggest daily drop in six years on Thursday and Abu Dhabi's loss
was the worst in five years as panic selling spread across the
Gulf after oil dropped to a fresh five-year low.
The Dubai index sank 7.4 percent to 3,595 points,
falling below major technical support at 3,731 points, its July
trough, and hitting its lowest level since January.
The main index in Abu Dhabi tumbled 4.7 percent.
Oman's bourse lost 4.2 percent and Qatar was down 4.3
percent.
"What we see is panic selling - people sell whatever they
can irrespective of valuations," said Shakeel Sarwar, head of
asset management at Securities & Investment Co (SICO) in
Bahrain.
"I don't see any reason for this to stop unless oil price
uncertainty is removed."
The price of Brent tumbled on Wednesday to $63.56 per barrel
on comments by Saudi Arabia's oil minister again implying that
Riyadh would make no output cut. It ticked up early on Thursday
but still traded below $65.
Economists do not expect growth in the big Gulf economies to
be seriously hit if oil stays at current levels, because
governments have huge fiscal reserves which they can use to
maintain spending even if they run budget deficits.
But oil's quick drop is having a psychological impact on
retail investors who dominate trading in the Gulf markets and
who want to lock in profits after big gains in the past 18
months. In Dubai in particular, selling may be magnified by
margin calls and investors raising money to repay bank loans
which they took out to buy stocks on the way up.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)