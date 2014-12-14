DUBAI Dec 14 A fresh drop in the price of oil
looks likely to put more pressure on Sunday on stock markets in
the Gulf, where investors appear to be waiting for the commodity
to stabilise before opening new positions.
Brent crude dropped nearly 3 percent and settled at below
$62 a barrel on Friday after the International Energy Agency
cut its outlook for demand growth in 2015.
A plunge in the Gulf markets triggered by oil's decline has
wiped out roughly $150 billion of value since the end of October
and selling may continue as few people are willing to call a
bottom for the markets just yet.
Investors' main concern is that governments in the region
may start to cut spending in line with falling oil export
revenues. Analysts believe that most governments will
comfortably be able to maintain spending, but Oman and Bahrain
will be under pressure because of their lower fiscal reserves
and higher fiscal break-even prices.
Rating agency Standard and Poor's on Friday cut its outlook
on Bahrain's 'BBB' sovereign rating to negative from stable.
"We think a period of lower oil prices will exacerbate
existing structural weaknesses in Bahrain's public finances,
absent corrective measures," it said in a report. "However, we
anticipate regional financial support to Bahrain will continue
to be forthcoming, and we consequently expect its economic
growth to continue."
Bahrain's stock index is up 11.4 percent this year
and has so far dodged the steep drops seen in other Gulf
markets, but that may be due to the market's lower liquidity
rather than to optimism about the Bahraini economy.
Oman is down 15.0 percent year-to-date, Kuwait
has lost 14.4 percent and Saudi Arabia has
fallen 1.7 percent. Qatar leads gains with a 13.7 percent
increase, while Dubai and Abu Dhabi are up 6.7
and 1.8 percent respectively.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)