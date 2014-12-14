(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)
DUBAI Dec 14 Stock markets across the Middle
East fell sharply on Sunday after the price of oil hit a new low
on Friday, triggering a fresh wave of panic selling of equities
in the Gulf oil producers.
The Dubai benchmark tumbled 6.1 percent to 3,374
points, erasing most of its remaining year-to-date gains.
Developer Emaar Properties was down 7.2 percent and
builder Arabtec Holding lost 6.6 percent.
The main index in Abu Dhabi dropped 3.5 percent,
destroying all gains made earlier this year. Qatar's bourse
tumbled 6.6 percent to 11,031 points, an 11-month low.
"It's sentiment over fundamentals," said Sanyalak
Manibhandu, manager of research at NBAD Securities in Abu Dhabi.
"People are just doing more of what they have been doing for the
last few weeks."
Saudi Arabia's index dropped 3.5 percent shortly
after opening. Shares in petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic
Industries were the main drag and tumbled 4.7 percent
after its chief financial officer said he had left the company
to become chief executive of National Industrialisation Co
(Tasnee), whose shares were down 2.8 percent.
Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Ma'aden) fell 9.1 percent
after the bourse said it had deposited shares from its 5.6
billion riyal ($1.5 billion) rights issue into investors'
accounts. In the current climate, investors may be tempted to
sell some of them.
Kuwait dropped 3.2 percent and Oman fell 2.6
percent. Shares in telecommunications firm Viva Kuwait
, which listed on Sunday, more than six years after its
initial public offer, tumbled 7.1 percent from their opening
price.
Brent crude dropped nearly 3 percent and settled at below
$62 a barrel on Friday after the International Energy Agency cut
its outlook for demand growth in 2015.
A plunge in the Gulf equity markets triggered by oil's
decline has wiped out roughly $150 billion of value since the
end of October and selling may continue as few people are
willing to call a bottom for the markets just yet.
Investors' main concern is that governments in the region
may start to cut spending in line with falling oil export
revenues. Many analysts believe that most governments will
comfortably be able to maintain spending, but Oman and Bahrain
will be under pressure because of their lower fiscal reserves
and higher fiscal break-even prices.
Oil importer Egypt also appeared to be hit by the gloomy
sentiment and its index dropped 3.8 percent in a broad
sell-off. Egypt's economy could benefit greatly from cheaper oil
but some investors also fear that aid and investment from the
Gulf may diminish as energy prices slide.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)