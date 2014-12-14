(Updates with Dubai closed)
DUBAI Dec 14 Dubai's stock index plunged on
Sunday, recording its biggest daily percentage drop in six
years, in a broad sell-off as investors dumped stocks in
response to the collapse of the oil price.
The Dubai benchmark tumbled 7.6 percent to 3,321
points, wiping out all its year-to-date gains. Developer Emaar
Properties and builder Arabtec Holding, the
two stocks which topped trading volumes, lost 8.0 and 9.7
percent respectively.
Dubai Islamic Bank and Union Properties
fell their daily 10 percent limits.
Logistics firm Aramex was one of just a handful of
stocks that bucked the trend, gaining 0.7 percent after
announcing it had bought the master franchise for South African
retailer PostNet for $16.5 million from OneLogix Group.
Dubai's market is particularly volatile because some
investors have heavily leveraged their purchases and investors
from around the Gulf treat Dubai as a venue to make short-term
profits.
But other bourses in the region are also being swept up in
the selling panic, which is fuelled by fears that cheaper oil
could prompt governments to slow their spending as energy export
revenues shrink, hurting corporate profits.
Abu Dhabi's market dropped 3.6 percent, also wiping
out all its 2014 gains, and Qatar's benchmark tumbled 5.9
percent.
Brent crude dropped nearly 3 percent and settled at below
$62 a barrel on Friday after the International Energy Agency cut
its outlook for demand growth in 2015.
The head of OPEC said on Sunday the cartel had no target
price for the commodity and it had fallen further than market
fundamentals should have dictated.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)