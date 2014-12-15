DUBAI Dec 15 A rebound in the oil price may
help Middle East stock markets stabilise on Monday after sharp
drops in the past two trading days, but equities investors are
likely to remain cautious after their earlier attempts to catch
the bottom failed.
Brent crude climbed above $62 per barrel on Monday, after
hitting 5-1/2-year lows of $60.28 earlier, as traders began
pricing in expectations of improving global manufacturing data
to be published later this week.
Gulf markets have largely moved in line with oil prices for
the last few weeks as investors became worried that a sharp
decline in oil revenues could trigger government spending cuts
and slow non-oil growth.
While analysts and fund managers believe this is unlikely to
happen in countries other than Oman and Bahrain, they say stock
markets will remain under pressure from retail investors in the
near future - until there is some evidence that government
spending and corporate profit growth is staying strong.
"Upcoming catalysts which will help determine the direction
of markets will be the 2014 results along with the announcement
of the Saudi budget for 2015," Sherif El Haddad, manager of the
EFG-Hermes Middle East and Developing Africa Fund, said in a
monthly report on Monday.
Saudi Arabia is expected to announce its budget near the end
of this month. Qatar's government said on Sunday it saw 2015
economic growth at 7.7 percent, just slightly below the June
forecast of 7.8 percent, but that did not stop the Doha bourse
from tumbling 5.9 percent.
Some regulators have now started taking steps to curb the
markets' volatility. Abu Dhabi's bourse will start on
Monday to temporarily suspend stocks that fall by 5 percent
under new rules introduced on Sunday.
In Kuwait, Finance Minister Anas al-Saleh said on Sunday
that a state fund designed to support the market was "currently
intensifying its action in the bourse according to its
objectives", adding that it had been investing in 40 stocks.
However, analysts do not believe the fund by itself can lift the
market.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)