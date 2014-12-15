(Updates with markets open)
DUBAI Dec 15 Several Gulf stock markets, led by
Dubai, rose in early trade on Monday after the price of oil
recovered slightly.
Brent crude climbed above $62 per barrel on Monday, after
hitting 5-1/2-year lows of $60.28 earlier, as traders began
pricing in expectations of improving global manufacturing data
to be published later this week.
Dubai's stock index jumped 2.9 percent as most
shares in the emirate gained. Emaar Properties and
Arabtec, which dominated trading, added 3.0 and 4.8
percent respectively.
Abu Dhabi's index rose 1.0 percent and Oman's bourse
edged up 0.2 percent. Kuwait's index, however,
fell 0.8 percent.
Gulf markets have plunged in line with oil prices for the
last few weeks as investors became worried that a sharp decline
in oil revenues could trigger government spending cuts and slow
non-oil growth.
While analysts and fund managers believe this is unlikely to
happen in countries other than Oman and Bahrain, they think
stock markets may remain under pressure from retail investor
selling in the near future, until there is evidence that
government spending and corporate profit growth is staying
strong.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)