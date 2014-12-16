(Updates with markets open)
DUBAI Dec 16 Dubai's stock market fell sharply
in early trade on Tuesday after oil resumed its slide on bearish
comments about OPEC and weak Chinese manufacturing data.
The Dubai benchmark tumbled 5.5 percent to 3,144
points, a one-year low, as most stocks declined.
Abu Dhabi's index dropped 2.8 percent and Kuwait's
market fell 1.4 percent.
Brent crude traded below $61 per barrel early on Tuesday
after United Arab Emirates Oil Minister Suhail Bin Mohammed
al-Mazroui said late on Monday there was no need for an
emergency OPEC meeting.
Also negative for the oil market was fresh data which showed
that activity in China's factory sector shrank for the first
time in seven months in December.
Although Dubai exports only a small amount of oil, investors
fear reduced export revenues in the Gulf could prompt
governments to slash spending and slow the regional economy,
which Dubai serves as a financial and commercial centre.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)