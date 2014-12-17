(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)
DUBAI Dec 17 Gulf stock markets were relatively
calm in early trade on Wednesday after falling sharply in the
previous session when Brent crude oil dropped below $60 per
barrel.
Crude was trading at roughly the same levels, just below
$60, on Wednesday. But Saudi Finance Minister Ibrahim Alassaf
said his country would continue spending on development projects
and social benefits in its 2015 budget as part of a
"counter-cyclical" policy, which may have reassured investors
that the impact of cheap oil would be limited.
Dubai's stock index, which tumbled 7.3 percent on
Tuesday and was down 28 percent this month, rose 0.9 percent by
midday as half of traded stocks gained.
Local investors hope that foreigners looking to exit the
market before the end of the year have already done so and that
selling pressure will now subside, said Sanyalak Manibhandu,
manager of research at NBAD Securities in Abu Dhabi.
Also, some may be betting that money from Emaar Properties'
9 billion dirham ($2.5 billion) dividend payout on
Dec. 23 will be partly reinvested in the market.
"Valuations are now very attractive compared to what they
were early in the year," Manibhandu said. However, "going
forward, for sustainability you need to see crude prices not
fall much from where they are now."
Abu Dhabi's index rose 2.4 percent and Oman's bourse
edged up 0.8 percent. Qatar added 1.0 percent and
Kuwait fell 1.0 percent.
Saudi Arabia's market edged up 0.3 percent, largely
on the back of banking stocks. Shares in National Commercial
Bank rose 1.7 percent and Al Rajhi Bank
jumped 2.0 percent.
Alassaf made his statement about the 2015 budget in a
statement carried on state news agency SPA; he appeared to be
trying to reassure investors who fear the oil price slide could
force sharp cut-backs in state spending.
The statement followed a series of similar remarks by
economic officials in the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and
Qatar, who have promised to maintain state spending on major
projects.
Egypt's market added 0.9 percent after dropping in
line with Gulf bourses in the previous session.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)