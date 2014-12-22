DUBAI Dec 22 Gulf stock markets may stay firm
on Monday after two days of strong gains, buoyed by hopes that
oil prices have found at least a short-term floor and that Saudi
Arabia will announce a 2015 budget that includes heavy
government spending.
Brent crude climbed over 1 percent to above $62 per barrel
in Asian trade on Monday morning. Analysts said Brent had
received broad support after testing $60 a barrel earlier this
month, and that a consensus was growing that prices would likely
remain above that level for the rest of the year.
Saudi Arabia's 2015 budget is expected to be announced as
soon as on Monday afternoon and contrary to the market's earlier
fears, the budget is not expected to cut spending much in
response to the recent slide of oil prices.
Saudi Finance Minister Ibrahim Alassaf went out of his way
to reassure the market last Wednesday when he said his
government would continue spending strongly on development
projects and social benefits in the budget.
After such big gains, rises in Gulf markets now look set to
slow - the Saudi index is up 16 percent over the past
three days, and it closed Sunday well off its intra-day high.
However, the market is still 24 percent below its September
peak, suggesting further room for a rebound as the panic over
oil prices fades.
Beaten-down stocks such as real estate developer Dar Al
Arkan, which was the most heavily traded Saudi stock
on Sunday and soared 9.3 percent, may continue to benefit. Dar
Al Arkan plunged more than 50 percent from its late August peak
to last week's low.
Saudi Arabia's trading volume hit its highest level since
late August on Sunday, a positive technical sign suggesting the
market has established a floor.
The Dubai index jumped 9.9 percent on Sunday,
adding to Thursday's 13.0 percent leap. Although profit-taking
is likely to emerge after such big gains, the index ended near
its intra-day high, suggesting room for a further rise in the
near term at least.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)