DUBAI Dec 22 Gulf stock markets rose modestly
in early trade on Monday as some investors took profits after
big gains in the past two days, but positive sentiment over oil
prices and Saudi Arabia's 2015 budget continued to encourage
buying.
The Dubai index climbed 0.6 percent after jumping
9.9 percent on Sunday and 13.0 percent on Thursday. Dubai
Financial Market rose 4.2 percent, a fresh sign that
investors believe the bruising downtrend in Gulf equities of
recent weeks has ended and that investor activity will revive.
Qatar rose 1.9 percent; Qatar Islamic Bank
was the most heavily traded stock, jumping 6.2 percent.
Gulf International Services, an oil and gas
drilling services firm which was hit hard during recent weeks
because of the slump in oil prices, climbed 5.3 percent.
Abu Dhabi's index was flat while Kuwait edged
up 0.1 percent. Oman gained 1.3 percent.
Brent crude oil climbed over 1 percent to above $62 per
barrel in Asian trade on Monday morning. Although the
longer-term outlook for oil remains cloudy, analysts said Brent
had received broad support after testing $60 earlier this month,
and that a consensus was growing that prices would likely remain
above that level for the rest of this year.
Saudi Arabia's 2015 budget is expected to be announced as
soon as on Monday afternoon and contrary to the market's earlier
fears, the budget is not anticipated to cut spending much in
response to cheaper oil.
Saudi Finance Minister Ibrahim Alassaf went out of his way
to reassure the market last Wednesday when he said his
government would continue spending strongly on development
projects and social benefits in the budget.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)