DUBAI Dec 23 Saudi Arabian stocks were mixed in quiet, early trade on Tuesday as the rally of recent days showed signs of fizzling out because of a pull-back in oil prices. But hopes for a positive 2015 budget announcement later this week underpinned stocks.

The main Saudi index was up 0.1 percent. The most heavily traded stock, real estate developer Dar Al Arkan , edged up 0.6 percent.

Much trade focused on beaten-down second- or third-tier stocks such as insurers, with Saudi United Cooperative Insurance (Walaa) climbing 6.1 percent.

Saudi Telecom gained 1.8 percent after saying it would book a 621 million riyal ($166 million) gain in the fourth quarter of this year due to expropriation of some of its land holdings by the government - though it added that it thought the amount of compensation was too small, and it would appeal for more money.

After jumping to almost $63 a barrel on Monday, Brent crude has slid back to just over $60 after Saudi Arabia's oil minister said OPEC would not cut production at any price.

But investors are still hoping for good news from Saudi Arabia's 2015 budget, expected to be announced later this week after a special cabinet meeting.

The kingdom's Al-Madina newspaper, quoting unnamed sources, said government spending was expected to be about 860 billion riyals ($229 billion) next year, up from a record 855 billion riyals in the 2014 budget plan - suggesting Riyadh sees no need to impose harsh austerity policies because of cheaper oil.

Projected 2015 revenues would drop to 715 billion riyals from 855 billion riyals in the 2014 plan, leaving a deficit of 145 billion riyals that would be covered comfortably by Saudi Arabia's huge fiscal reserves. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)