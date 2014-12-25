DUBAI Dec 25 Gulf stock markets may lose steam
on Thursday after global oil prices pulled back overnight, with
Brent crude again testing the psychologically important
$60 a barrel level.
Boourses rose strongly on Wednesday on anticipation that
the Saudi Arabian 2015 state budget, expected to be announced on
Thursday, possibly during Saudi market trading hours, would keep
spending high.
The country's Al-Madina newspaper, quoting unnamed sources,
reported earlier this week that the budget would actually
contain a marginal rise in spending, with the government using
its huge fiscal reserves to cover a deficit.
This helped the Saudi index climb 1.8 percent to
8,700 points on Wednesday while Dubai rose 3.0 percent.
In past years, however, the Saudi market has often risen
before the annual budget announcement and then stalled or pulled
back for a few days afterwards as investors take profits.
Also, even if strong government spending insulates Gulf
economies from cheap oil prices, any renewed fall by Brent below
$60 in coming days or weeks would probably have a psychological
impact on retail investors in equities.
Oil's overnight fall was due to data showing U.S. crude
inventories unexpectedly rose by 7.3 million barrels last week
to their highest December level on record.
In Oman, Bank Dhofar may attract interest after
saying it plans to boost its capital by issuing up to 115.5
million rials ($300 million) of Tier 1 capital instruments in
2015.
Al Anwar Holdings may also draw buying after its
board said it had decided to explore a potential buy-back of up
to 10 percent of its shares at a price of up to 0.223 rial per
share, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals. The
stock last closed at 0.193 rial.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)