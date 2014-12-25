(Updates with markets' early trade)
DUBAI Dec 25 Gulf stock markets pulled back
slightly early on Thursday as a fresh retreat of global oil
prices encouraged profit-taking on the gains of the last several
days. Oman outperformed after positive corporate news.
The main Dubai index slid 0.6 percent in quiet
trade as property stocks slipped, with Emaar Properties
down 0.5 percent.
The Abu Dhabi and Qatar markets both lost 0.3
percent, though Qatar's Barwa Real Estate continued
its strong rally of recent days, rising 1.1 percent in heavy
trade.
Oman edged up 0.3 percent. Al Anwar Holdings
, one of the country's major investment holding
companies focusing mainly on the financial sector, jumped its 10
percent daily limit to 0.212 rial after its board said it had
decided to explore a potential buy-back of up to 10 percent of
its shares at a price of up to 0.223 rial per share.
Bank Dhofar was quoted higher, though it had not
yet traded, after saying it planned to boost its capital by
issuing up to 115.5 million rials ($300 million) of Tier 1
capital instruments in 2015 to support growth.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)