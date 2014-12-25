(Updates with markets' early trade)

DUBAI Dec 25 Gulf stock markets pulled back slightly early on Thursday as a fresh retreat of global oil prices encouraged profit-taking on the gains of the last several days. Oman outperformed after positive corporate news.

The main Dubai index slid 0.6 percent in quiet trade as property stocks slipped, with Emaar Properties down 0.5 percent.

The Abu Dhabi and Qatar markets both lost 0.3 percent, though Qatar's Barwa Real Estate continued its strong rally of recent days, rising 1.1 percent in heavy trade.

Oman edged up 0.3 percent. Al Anwar Holdings , one of the country's major investment holding companies focusing mainly on the financial sector, jumped its 10 percent daily limit to 0.212 rial after its board said it had decided to explore a potential buy-back of up to 10 percent of its shares at a price of up to 0.223 rial per share.

Bank Dhofar was quoted higher, though it had not yet traded, after saying it planned to boost its capital by issuing up to 115.5 million rials ($300 million) of Tier 1 capital instruments in 2015 to support growth.

(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)