DUBAI Dec 28 Gulf stock markets may consolidate
on Sunday, with positive news on Saudi Arabia's budget now
largely factored in and the Brent oil price back below $60 a
barrel.
Markets rose on Thursday after Riyadh released a 2015 state
budget that maintains spending at high levels, reassuring the
region that economic growth is unlikely to be hurt much by the
plunge of oil revenues.
Retail investors' concerns about government spending cuts
were the main reason behind the panic sell-off that briefly
wiped out all year-to-date gains in most Gulf markets earlier
this month.
However, oil prices fell again on Friday as the dollar
strengthened and as a supply glut in top consumer United States
trumped worries about falling exports from Libya. Brent closed
on Friday at $59.45 per barrel - while this is no longer likely
to cause panic among Gulf retail investors given the Saudi
budget news, it is still negative.
On global markets, U.S. stocks rose on Friday while most
other bourses were closed for Christmas holidays.
In Dubai, Marka may attract interest after
announcing it had agreed to acquire sporting goods retail chain
Retailcorp from a subsidiary of Dubai World in a deal valued
above 220 million dirhams ($60 million). This will make Marka, a
start-up firm listed this year, operationally profitable in
2015, the company said.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)