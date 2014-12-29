(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)
DUBAI Dec 29 Gulf stock markets were mixed in
early trade on Monday after gaining strongly in the two previous
sessions on the back of Saudi Arabia's 2015 budget, which
maintained government spending at a high level.
Brent crude edged up early on Monday because of
supply disruptions in Libya and traded just above $60.00 per
barrel.
Although confidence in heavy state spending has made Gulf
equities less exposed to moves in oil over the past week, the
oil price remains important for the petrochemicals sector, whose
products are often priced in relation to crude.
Saudi Arabia's main index climbed 0.6 percent as
some petrochemical stocks posted strong gains. PetroRabigh
surged 9.4 percent, Saudi Kayan Petrochemical
jumped 2.8 percent and Saudi Basic Industries
was up 0.5 percent.
Meanwhile, shares in Almarai dropped 2.0 percent
after it said on Sunday its board recommended a cash dividend of
1 riyal per share for 2014.
Almarai, the largest dairy firm in the Gulf, paid the same
amount in 2013 and some market players had expected a higher
2014 dividend as net profit is forecast to rise 13 percent,
according to a Thomson Reuters average of analysts' predictions.
Dubai's index fell 0.7 percent after jumping 2.6
percent on Sunday. Developer Emaar Properties pulled
back 0.6 percent and builder Arabtec, which was the
most traded stock, fell 1.2 percent.
Shares in retail start-up Marka fell 2.9 percent,
having surged 12.0 percent in the previous session on news of an
acquisition that would make the company profitable on an
operating basis in 2015.
Abu Dhabi's index edged down 0.7 percent with most
blue chips in the red.
Qatar's benchmark rose 1.1 percent. Shares in
drilling rig provider Gulf International Services
surged their daily 10 percent limit after the company's
shareholders approved a series of amendments to its articles of
association to streamline corporate governance.
Egypt's bourse added 0.8 percent as most stocks
gained. Commercial International Bank and developer
Talaat Moustafa Group were the main supports, gaining
2.0 and 0.8 percent respectively.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)