DUBAI Dec 29 Gulf stock markets were mixed in early trade on Monday after gaining strongly in the two previous sessions on the back of Saudi Arabia's 2015 budget, which maintained government spending at a high level.

Brent crude edged up early on Monday because of supply disruptions in Libya and traded just above $60.00 per barrel.

Although confidence in heavy state spending has made Gulf equities less exposed to moves in oil over the past week, the oil price remains important for the petrochemicals sector, whose products are often priced in relation to crude.

Saudi Arabia's main index climbed 0.6 percent as some petrochemical stocks posted strong gains. PetroRabigh surged 9.4 percent, Saudi Kayan Petrochemical jumped 2.8 percent and Saudi Basic Industries was up 0.5 percent.

Meanwhile, shares in Almarai dropped 2.0 percent after it said on Sunday its board recommended a cash dividend of 1 riyal per share for 2014.

Almarai, the largest dairy firm in the Gulf, paid the same amount in 2013 and some market players had expected a higher 2014 dividend as net profit is forecast to rise 13 percent, according to a Thomson Reuters average of analysts' predictions.

Dubai's index fell 0.7 percent after jumping 2.6 percent on Sunday. Developer Emaar Properties pulled back 0.6 percent and builder Arabtec, which was the most traded stock, fell 1.2 percent.

Shares in retail start-up Marka fell 2.9 percent, having surged 12.0 percent in the previous session on news of an acquisition that would make the company profitable on an operating basis in 2015.

Abu Dhabi's index edged down 0.7 percent with most blue chips in the red.

Qatar's benchmark rose 1.1 percent. Shares in drilling rig provider Gulf International Services surged their daily 10 percent limit after the company's shareholders approved a series of amendments to its articles of association to streamline corporate governance.

Egypt's bourse added 0.8 percent as most stocks gained. Commercial International Bank and developer Talaat Moustafa Group were the main supports, gaining 2.0 and 0.8 percent respectively. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)