DUBAI Dec 31 Gulf stock markets may consolidate with a weak tone on Wednesday after sharp drops in the previous session as weak oil, poor Chinese manufacturing data and the holiday lull dampen investor sentiment.

Brent crude oil is edging down towards $57.0 a barrel on Wednesday after China's factory sector shrank for the first time in seven months in December.

Oil's drop to a new 5-1/2-year low on Tuesday prompted a fresh sell-off on Gulf bourses. Saudi Arabia's main stock index tumbled 4.2 percent and Dubai lost 5.4 percent.

In addition to being a key oil consumer, China is a major importer of petrochemicals produced by Gulf companies such Saudi Basic Industries and Industries Qatar, and poor data from Beijing could weigh on those stocks.

Institutional investors in the region remain largely inactive during the end-of-year holiday season, so volatile retail investors are accounting for most trading activity, magnifying swings in the markets.

Oman's 2015 state budget is due to be announced on Thursday morning and the government has been considering a range of spending cuts and tax rises, including a levy on the remittances of foreign workers back to their home countries, in response to the recent plunge of oil prices, which is expected to push the Omani budget into the red next year.

In the coming months, however, many fund managers plan to increase their equity allocations to the Middle East, focusing on markets where petrochemicals are not heavily weighted such as the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, the latest monthly Reuters survey of regional funds shows.

The sell-offs this month have made valuations more attractive and full-year financial results, which will start trickling in next month, may serve as catalysts for fresh rallies.

Despite the sharp declines in the last few weeks, most stock markets are set to end the year in the black, led by Egypt , which sits on gains of 32.8 percent and Qatar, up 18.8 percent.

Saudi Arabia is headed for a nearly flat year while Kuwait and Oman are down 13.8 and 9.0 percent year-to-date respectively. Investors have become frustrated with the slow implementation of development projects in Kuwait and Oman's government, unlike most of its Gulf neighbours, faces serious fiscal pressure from cheaper oil. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)