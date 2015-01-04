DUBAI Jan 4 Gulf stock markets may remain under pressure on Sunday after Brent crude closed down nearly a dollar a barrel at $56.42 on Friday, though expansionary budgets from the governments of Dubai and Oman may support their bourses.

Until Saudi Arabia announced its 2015 budget last month, some investors in the region feared governments could reduce spending in line with falling oil revenues, which in turn could hurt economic growth and corporate profits.

After Riyadh published a budget which maintains spending at a high level on Dec. 25, markets became less prone to panic sell-offs, though they have continued to generally follow oil price moves.

Oman and Dubai also adopted budgets with projected spending increases in the last few days, though Oman, unlike its wealthier neighbours, has also taken steps that could hurt companies such as cutting natural gas subsidies.

Dubai will raise spending 9 percent in 2015 while also eliminating its budget deficit, official news agency WAM reported on Saturday.

Oman's budget provides for a 4.5 increase in spending against the 2014 plan at the cost of a big projected deficit.

Overall, however, with oil still volatile, many brokers are advising their customers to stay on the sidelines.

"Investors should look to sit on cash until we reach a strong bottom again," NBAD Securities said in a note on Sunday, referring to Dubai.

Adding to a bleak global background, equities in the United States and Europe were soft on Friday. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)