(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)
DUBAI Jan 4 Most Gulf stock markets fell in
low-volume trade on Sunday after Brent crude closed down nearly
a dollar a barrel at $56.42 on Friday.
Saudi Arabia's main equities index edged down 0.3
percent with most blue chips in the red. The kingdom's market is
heavily weighted towards petrochemical producers, whose profits
may be hurt if oil's weakness is prolonged.
However, shares in Advanced Petrochemical Co
bucked the trend and surged 4.6 percent after the firm said its
2014 net profit rose 34.9 percent on higher sales volumes and
prices as well as cheaper feedstock.
The company was the first one in Saudi Arabia and the Gulf
to report full-year results. More positive results could buoy
regional markets in coming weeks.
Dubai's index dropped 2.4 percent with most stocks
down. Heavyweight developer Emaar Properties fell 1.5
percent, while builder Arabtec Holding, the most
traded stock, dropped 2.7 percent.
Abu Dhabi's bourse fell 1.2 percent as Abu Dhabi
Commercial Bank and Aldar Properties lost
4.0 and 5.7 percent respectively.
Qatar's benchmark edged down 0.5 percent and Kuwait
slipped 0.2 percent. Outside the Gulf, Egypt's index
edged down 0.5 percent.
Trading volumes were relatively low across the region
compared with the previous few weeks.
Although Gulf markets have become less prone to panic
sell-offs since Saudi Arabia announced last month a 2015 state
budget which maintains spending at a high level, investors may
choose to stay on the sidelines until oil prices find a floor.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)