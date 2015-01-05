DUBAI Jan 5 Gulf stock markets may remain soft on Monday after the price of Brent crude fell below $56 per barrel and global equities edged down in early trade.

Brent futures hit a fresh 5-1/2-year low of $55.36 on Monday as worries about a surplus of global supplies amid weak demand continued to drag on oil markets.

Futures based on the U.S. S&P equity index were nearly flat in early Asian trade, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged down 0.5 percent.

On Sunday, Gulf bourses fell in response to oil's weakness and trading volumes in most markets were much lower than in the last few weeks, indicating that many investors were still inactive after the holidays.

Although Saudi Arabia, Dubai and Oman have already announced large state budgets, suggesting that lower oil revenues will not translate into spending cuts, crude prices continue to affect the sentiment of retail investors who dominate local markets. With turbulence persisting in the oil market, they may stay on the sidelines for longer.

News flow from the region has remained slow. One stock that may attract buying on positive news is Bahrain's Gulf Finance House, which said on Monday it had won a $11.5 million legal case pertaining to its investment in a Qatari firm.

Gulf Finance House said in a separate statement that a court in Bahrain had dismissed a $13.8 million case filed against the company by its former chairman Essam Janahi, who resigned in 2013. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)