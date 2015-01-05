DUBAI Jan 5 Gulf stock markets may remain soft
on Monday after the price of Brent crude fell below $56 per
barrel and global equities edged down in early trade.
Brent futures hit a fresh 5-1/2-year low of $55.36
on Monday as worries about a surplus of global supplies amid
weak demand continued to drag on oil markets.
Futures based on the U.S. S&P equity index were nearly flat
in early Asian trade, while MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged down 0.5
percent.
On Sunday, Gulf bourses fell in response to oil's weakness
and trading volumes in most markets were much lower than in the
last few weeks, indicating that many investors were still
inactive after the holidays.
Although Saudi Arabia, Dubai and Oman have already announced
large state budgets, suggesting that lower oil revenues will not
translate into spending cuts, crude prices continue to affect
the sentiment of retail investors who dominate local markets.
With turbulence persisting in the oil market, they may stay on
the sidelines for longer.
News flow from the region has remained slow. One stock that
may attract buying on positive news is Bahrain's Gulf Finance
House, which said on Monday it had won a $11.5 million
legal case pertaining to its investment in a Qatari firm.
Gulf Finance House said in a separate statement that a court
in Bahrain had dismissed a $13.8 million case filed against the
company by its former chairman Essam Janahi, who resigned in
2013.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)