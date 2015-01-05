(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)
DUBAI Jan 5 Gulf stock markets extended their
decline in early trade on Monday after the price of Brent crude
oil fell below $56 per barrel.
Brent futures hit a fresh 5-1/2-year low of $55.25
as data showed that Russian output and Iraq's exports of the
commodity had hit their highest levels in decades.
Although Saudi Arabia, Dubai and Oman have already announced
large state budgets, suggesting that lower oil revenues will not
translate into spending cuts, crude prices continue to affect
the sentiment of retail investors who dominate local markets.
Saudi Arabia's main index fell 1.6 percent as shares
in petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC)
dropped 2.8 percent.
However, shares in SABIC unit Saudi Arabia Fertilizer Co
(SAFCO) jumped 2.4 percent after its board recommended
a bonus share issue of one share for each outstanding four
shares.
The bonus issue offset news of a disappointing dividend;
SAFCO's board proposed a cash dividend of 3 riyals per share for
the second half of 2014, down from 6 riyals a year earlier. That
would make the total 2014 payout 7 riyals while analysts polled
by Reuters had expected, on average, 9.6 riyals, down from 12.0
riyals in 2013.
Dubai's index dropped 3.4 percent as all but a
handful of stocks fell.
Bahrain's Gulf Finance House (GFH) was one of the
few gainers, jumping 3.7 percent after the company said it had
won a $11.5 million legal case pertaining to its investment in a
Qatari firm.
A court in Bahrain has also dismissed a $13.8 million case
filed against GFH by former chairman Essam Janahi, who resigned
in 2013, it said in a separate statement.
Abu Dhabi's index edged down 0.4 percent as Aldar
Properties, the emirate's biggest listed developer, dropped 3.2
percent.
Qatar's bourse lost 1.2 percent in another broad
sell-off, while Oman and Kuwait edged down 0.7
and 0.9 percent respectively.
Egypt's market remained more upbeat and the Cairo index
edged up 0.2 percent. Bidding wars for local companies
such as Bisco Misr and Arab Dairy Products
have underscored the growing interest in local equities.
Swiss-listed Orascom Development Holding AG said on
Monday it had sold a 15 percent stake in its Egyptian
subsidiary, Orascom Hotels and Development, for 506.1
million pounds ($70.78 million) and a public offer for those
shares was 3.8 times oversubscribed.
($1 = 7.1500 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)