(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)
DUBAI Jan 6 Gulf stock markets fell sharply on
Tuesday as Brent crude extended losses after plunging 5
percent a day earlier and the threat of a fresh euro zone crisis
in Greece also prompted investors to sell risk assets globally.
Brent crude touched a fresh 5-1/2-year low at $52.28
a barrel on Tuesday on oversupply concerns. MSCI's emerging
market index was down 0.9 percent.
Saudi Arabia's main index dropped 3.9 percent
shortly after opening in a broad sell-off. Shares in
petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC)
tumbled 4.2 percent.
The kingdom's market is heavily weighted towards
petrochemicals, whose profit margins will suffer from cheaper
crude.
Dubai's bourse tumbled 5.1 percent. Emaar
Properties, the emirate's largest listed developer,
topped trading volume as it lost 8.4 percent.
However, shares in Air Arabia bucked the trend and
added 0.7 percent after the firm said on Monday it had bought a
49 percent stake in Jordan's Petra Airlines and would establish
a hub in the country. The carrier may also benefit from the
sustained drop in oil prices.
Elsewhere in the Gulf, Abu Dhabi's index fell 2.3
percent, Kuwait lost 1.8 percent and Oman's bourse
slipped 1.1 percent.
Egypt's market dropped 2.7 percent, with most
stocks in the red.
As an oil importer, Egypt should benefit from cheaper crude,
but its equities are also vulnerable to global emerging market
flows and Cairo's government relies heavily on financial aid
from the oil-exporting Gulf states.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Matt Smith)