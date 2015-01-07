DUBAI Jan 7 Gulf stock markets may follow Saudi Arabia's lead and start stabilising on Wednesday after a series of sell-offs triggered by oil's renewed weakness.

Brent futures have fallen almost 10 percent this week to their lowest levels since the spring of 2009 and traded below $51 per barrel on Wednesday.

However, even as oil was extending its loss on Tuesday, Saudi Arabia's market, down 4 percent at one point, turned around and closed only 0.6 percent lower as dozens of stocks posted gains.

That may prompt investors in other Gulf markets to try catching the bottom as well, in order to take advantage of attractive valuations and position ahead of full-year financial results that will be published in coming weeks.

The governments of Saudi Arabia, Dubai and Oman have already dispelled fears of spending cuts by publishing large 2015 budgets which will continue supporting corporate profits in most sectors despite oil's plunge.

Unlike Saudi Arabia, though, Dubai is exposed to volatile international fund flows and its index has tumbled 8.6 percent so far this week as investors, concerned with a potential euro zone crisis in Greece, pulled out of emerging markets.

Egypt's bourse has also come under pressure this week from global emerging market weakness. But before long, the country's improving fundamental economic outlook and progress in policy reforms may reassert themselves.

But vehicle assembler and distributor GB Auto may attract buyers on Wednesday after the firm said it aimed to invest $1.5 billion to build two new factories, a major vote of confidence in the economic outlook.

Palm Hills, Egypt's second-largest listed real estate developer, said it plans to issue new shares worth 1.65 billion Egyptian pounds ($230 million) to raise its capital and fund growth; although this will dilute shareholders, many may take it as a positive step because it is growth-oriented.

On global markets, U.S. stock indexes fell overnight but Asian stocks edged up in early trade on Wednesday. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)