DUBAI Jan 8 Gulf equity markets may extend gains on Thursday after oil rebounded slightly from its Wednesday low and global bourses rose.

Supported by a fall in U.S. crude stocks, Brent futures traded above $51 per barrel on Thursday after briefly dropping below $50 in the previous session.

Oil's turnaround - though it may prove temporary - could prompt more investors to buy stocks in an attempt to catch the bottom in oversold markets, as they did on Wednesday.

In Saudi Arabia, Saudi British Bank (SABB) may attract buyers after it received approval to raise its capital by 50 percent to 15 billion riyals ($4 billion) through a bonus share issue. The bank can issue one bonus share for every two shares held.

Banque Saudi Fransi, the kingdom's fifth-largest bank by assets, may also gain after its board recommended a cash dividend of 0.5 riyal per share for the second half of 2014. The lender paid no dividend in the same period last year and analysts had expected, on average, just 0.16 riyal.

Qatar's Mesaieed Petrochemical may also rise after its board recommended a 1.1 riyal dividend for 2014, beating the estimate of CI Capital, which had forecast 1.0 riyal.

In Dubai, bourse operator Dubai Financial Market may attract some speculative buying after economy minister Sultan bin Saeed al-Mansouri said the UAE government would favour a merger of the main Abu Dhabi and Dubai bourses, although the decision was up to the exchanges themselves.

On global markets, Asian stocks rose on Thursday after Wall Street rebounded overnight on strong U.S. jobs data. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)