DUBAI Jan 11 Gulf stock markets may lose steam
on Sunday after oil and global equities fell on Friday, although
bets on positive fourth-quarter corporate results and dividends
may support some stocks.
Oil stabilised for a few days last week and this, coupled
with some positive earnings and dividend announcements, helped
Gulf stock markets rise in strong trading volumes.
But oil resumed its slide on Friday, with Brent
briefly falling below $49 per barrel and ending down for a
seventh straight week, although prices recovered slightly from
their lows after a sharp drop in the U.S. oil rig count.
Equity markets fell on weak data from Europe, adding to
worries about tepid growth around the world. The pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 index lost 1.5 percent, while U.S.
benchmarks Dow Jones and S&P 500 fell 1.0 and 0.8
percent respectively.
Industries Qatar ), the Middle East's
second-biggest petrochemicals company, said late on Thursday
that its board had recommended a 2014 dividend of 7 riyals per
share.
This may disappoint investors, as the figure is much lower
than the 11-riyal payout for 2013 and analysts' average forecast
of 11.13 riyals, and be taken as a negative signal for the
region's petrochemical stocks in general.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)