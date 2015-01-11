(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)
DUBAI Jan 11 Shares in major petrochemical
producer Industries Qatar tumbled on Sunday and
dragged down the Doha bourse after the company announced a
dividend cut, but most Gulf markets edged up.
Industries Qatar fell its daily 10 percent limit and was the
main drag on Qatar's index, which dropped 2.3 percent.
The company said late on Thursday that its board had
recommended a 2014 dividend of 7 riyals per share, down from 11
riyals paid for 2013 and below analysts' average forecast of
11.13 riyals.
Many investors treat Qatari stocks as dividend plays and
payouts offered by local companies are usually among the highest
in the Gulf.
Saudi Arabia's bourse, however, edged up 0.3 percent
on the back of banking stocks. Al Rajhi Bank added 1.8
percent and Bank Albilad surged 4.8 percent.
Albilad's board last Thursday recommended a 0.5 riyal per
share dividend for 2014, its first in at least five years, along
with issuing one bonus share per four shares held.
Dubai's bourse rose 0.7 percent on the back of
property-related stocks. Major developer Emaar Properties
added 1.7 percent and its smaller competitors Union
Properties and Deyaar climbed 2.5 and 2.7
percent respectively.
Abu Dhabi's benchmark edged down 0.3 percent as
lenders Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and First Gulf Bank
fell 1.4 and 0.6 percent.
Oman's index jumped 2.4 percent and shares in Oman
Cables Industry rose 4.4 percent after it reported a
4.9 percent increase in 2014 profit. The company earned 17.7
million rials ($46 million) last year, slightly surpassing the
estimates of analysts, who had on average forecast a profit of
17.0 million rials.
Kuwait's bourse added 0.9 percent and Egypt's index
weakened by 0.2 percent as most stocks pulled back.
($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials)
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)