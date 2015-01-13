(Updates with Saudi market opening)
DUBAI Jan 13 Petrochemical shares dragged down
Saudi Arabia's stock market on Tuesday as oil prices continued
to slide, prompting profit-taking across a wide range of sectors
in the Gulf.
The Saudi stock index sank 1.8 percent as Brent
crude oil plunged below $46 a barrel in Asian trading
hours to its lowest level in nearly six years.
The Saudi petrochemical sector, which faces direct
damage to its earnings from low oil prices, dropped 2.3 percent.
But other sectors also dropped; although Gulf bourses have in
the last few weeks become somewhat more comfortable with the oil
price slide and are no longer panicking, the uncertainty over
where and when oil will bottom still weighs on investors.
Saudi Arabian Fertilizer Co lost 2.1 percent after
reporting a 3 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit to 779
million riyals ($208 million), below the average forecast by
analysts of 893 million riyals.
Banks again outperformed after a string of strong earnings
from the sector. Banque Saudi Fransi was flat after it
reported a three-fold rise in net profit to 851 million riyals
for the quarter, above analysts' forecast of 780 million riyals.
Samba Financial Group climbed 1.0 percent after
posting a 22.5 percent rise in profit to 1.23 billion riyals,
beating the average forecast of 1.09 billion riyals.
Amana Insurance jumped 5.3 percent; small Saudi
insurance stocks are often volatile and moved around sharply by
retail investors.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)