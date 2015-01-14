DUBAI Jan 14 Gulf stock markets may slow their
advance on Wednesday after local firms reported a mixed set of
fourth-quarter earnings and oil prices extended losses.
Oil slid in early Asian trade on Wednesday after touching
its lowest in nearly six years in the previous session, with
analysts predicting further falls as oversupply plagues the
market. Brent crude is around $46 a barrel.
Falling oil prices will directly affect the earnings of
petrochemicals companies, but stocks in the sector have already
suffered heavy losses and may now be less sensitive to oil.
Some may even gain on earnings announcements, such as Saudi
Arabia's Yanbu National Petrochemical Co (Yansab),
which on Tuesday reported a 39.7 percent rise in fourth-quarter
net profit.
Yansab, a unit of Saudi Basic Industries, made a
net profit of 617.8 million riyals ($164.6 million) in the three
months to Dec. 31 while analysts polled by Reuters had on
average forecast 558.3 million riyals.
However, banking sector results were less impressive on
Tuesday after a series of estimate-beating reports from Saudi
Arabian banks earlier this week.
Saudi Investment Bank reported a 14.8 percent rise
in fourth-quarter profit, in line with analysts' estimates.
Qatar National Bank (QNB), the largest lender in
the Gulf, posted a 3.3 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit
on Tuesday, slightly missing estimates. QNB made a net profit of
2.45 billion riyals in the quarter; the average forecast of
analysts polled by Reuters was 2.57 billion
riyals.
However, QNB's proposed 2014 dividend of 7.5 riyals per
share may sweeten the pill as analysts had expected the payout
to be flat at 7.0 riyals.
In Kuwait, shares in food company Americana may
come under pressure after sources familiar with the matter told
Reuters on Tuesday that the firm's sale was close to being put
on hold, partly due to differences on price.
Private equity funds KKR and CVC were among
the main contenders for the business in a lengthy bidding
process that also attracted interest from Saudi food producer
Savola Group, among others. Savola shares have been
boosted by speculatiom that it may take over
Americana.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)