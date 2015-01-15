DUBAI Jan 15 Oil's rebound may encourage more
buying in Gulf stock markets on Thursday, but Saudi Arabia's
banking stocks could pull back after a string of fourth-quarter
earnings reports that missed analysts' forecasts.
Wednesday's 4.5 percent surge in Brent crude futures
, the biggest percentage gain since June 2012, came as
traders covered themselves on expiring options. It is by no
means clear that oil has found a bottom, and the price slipped
again in Asian trade on Thursday.
However, the rebound has lifted the price of Brent above $48
per barrel and this could help retail investor sentiment in the
Gulf at the end of a relatively strong week.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's banks, which had earlier this week
reported a strong set of fourth-quarter results and supported
the kingdom's market, may come under pressure after top lender
National Commercial Bank (NCB) missed earnings
forecasts.
The lender made a net profit of 1.83 billion riyals ($487.6
million) in the three months to Dec. 31 compared to analysts'
average of forecast 1.94 billion riyals. It was the first time
that the bank posted earnings since it completed the
largest-ever initial public offer of shares in the Arab world in
November, raising 22.5 billion riyals.
Al Rajhi Bank also missed estimates as its
quarterly profit slipped 1.8 percent to 1.52 billion riyals;
analysts had expected 1.70 billion riyals.
Another lender, Saudi British Bank (SABB), the
kingdom's sixth-largest by assets, posted a 0.6 percent drop in
fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday. It earned 969.4 million
riyals, while analysts surveyed by Reuters had on average
forecast 1.04 billion riyals.
Saudi Cement, on the other hand, reported an 8.9
percent rise in fourth-quarter profit, beating forecasts as
cement sales increased. Saudi Arabia's largest cement company by
market value made 269 million riyals; analysts had forecast
259.8 million riyals.
Elsewhere in the Gulf, earnings posted by National Bank of
Oman were a positive surprise. The lender earned 13.2
million rials ($34.3 million) in the fourth quarter while two
analysts polled by Reuters had forecast 10.8 million and 12.7
million rials.
But Bank Muscat, the sultanate's biggest lender,
missed estimates as its quarterly profit fell 26.5 percent to
36.5 million rials. Two analysts had forecast 39.2-40.9 million
rials.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)