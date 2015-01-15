(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)
DUBAI Jan 15 Shares in Saudi Arabia's top banks
fell in early trade on Thursday after several disappointing
earnings reports, while Egypt's market slowed its advance as the
index ran into technical resistance after three strong sessions.
The main Saudi index was nearly flat and Al Rajhi
Bank was the main drag, tumbling 4.5 percent after the
lender's fourth-quarter profit missed analysts' estimates.
Al Rajhi's net profit slipped 1.8 percent to 1.52 billion
riyals ($405 million) in the quarter; analysts had expected 1.70
billion riyals.
Saudi Arabia's second-largest listed lender also said its
board was recommending a 0.75 riyal per share cash dividend for
the second half of 2014, down from the 1 riyal per share which
the bank paid for the second half of 2013.
Shares in the kingdom's largest lender, National Commercial
Bank, edged down 0.6 percent after it reported a net
profit of 1.83 billion riyals for the fourth quarter, below
analysts' average forecast of 1.94 billion riyals.
Meanwhile, Wednesday's rebound in oil prices boosted the
petrochemicals sector, whose index climbed 1.3 percent.
Egypt's bourse inched up 0.1 percent to 9,551
points after adding more than 2 percent each day for three days
in a row. It is just below major technical resistance at
9,572-79 points, the peaks in November and December.
Car assembler and distributor GB Auto which had
spearheaded the rally as it soared on plans for a rights issue
and business expansion, tumbled 4.5 percent in early trade.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)