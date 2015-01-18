DUBAI Jan 18 Oil price gains may boost the
sentiment of Gulf equity investors on Sunday, although an
earnings miss by Saudi Basic Industries could hurt
petrochemical stocks. A surprise rate cut by Egypt's central
bank may support the Cairo bourse.
Oil rose on Friday to close the week higher after seven
weeks of non-stop losses, with Brent slightly above $50
a barrel. A report by the International Energy Agency said there
were signs that lower prices had begun to curb production in
some areas, including North America.
The plunge of oil triggered panic sell-offs across Gulf
bourses late last year and analysts have said markets will only
begin to make sustained gains after the commodity stabilises.
However, petrochemicals giant SABIC, Saudi Arabia's biggest
listed firm, may come under selling pressure after it reported a
29 percent plunge in fourth-quarter net income, widely missing
analysts' forecasts.
The company earned 4.36 billion riyals ($1.16 billion) in
the quarter while seven analysts polled by Reuters had predicted
a profit of 5.50 billion riyals on average.
Saudi Arabian insurance firms on the other hand may attract
investors after Arabian Shield Cooperative Insurance
reported a 228 percent leap in fourth-quarter profit.
Shares in Aldrees Petroleum and Transport Services Co
may also gain, despite the shaky outlook for the oil
industry, after the company's 2014 net profit met the forecast
of EFG Hermes analysts and its board proposed a dividend of 2.0
riyals per share, higher than the broker's estimate of 1.5
riyals.
Construction firm Abdullah Abdul Mohsin al-Khodari and Sons
reported a five-fold increase in fourth-quarter net
profit and announced its project pipeline had expanded. The
company made a profit of 45.6 million riyals, up from 8.5
million riyals a year earlier - possibly a sign that the
negative cost impact of Saudi labour reforms has largely faded.
Elsewhere in the Gulf, Oman Cement, one of the
sultanate's largest cement firms, may come under pressure after
it reported a 35.8 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit on
Thursday. The firm made a profit of 1.7 million rials ($4.4
million); analysts polled by Reuters had forecast on average a
profit of 2.56 million rials.
In Dubai, construction firm Arabtec, whose shares
rose sharply last week ahead of a regular board meeting that
discussed its projects, gave no fresh details of its business in
a statement after the meeting.
The board "expressed its great confidence in the executive
management which performs its responsibilities with ultimate
professionalism", said the company's restructuring had gone
well, and pledged to continue diversifying into profitable
projects, without giving any details.
In Egypt, the central bank made a surprise 50 basis-point
cut in its main interest rate on Thursday, saying plummeting
global oil prices had eased inflation risks while economic
growth was rebounding.
The move may reinforce the optimistic sentiment that has
driven the market's rally last week; cheaper oil is likely to
ease pressure both on Egypt's budget and balance of payments.
The Cairo index last closed at 9,556 points, after
failing an initial test of major technical resistance at
9,572-79 points, the peaks in November and December.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)