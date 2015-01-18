(Updates with Saudi Arabia open)

DUBAI Jan 18 Saudi Arabia's stock market rose in early trade on Sunday after oil prices firmed and several companies reported strong results. Shares in petrochemicals Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) gained despite poor fourth-quarter earnings.

The kingdom's benchmark edged up 0.3 percent and SABIC climbed 0.8 percent to 79.00 riyals after falling as much as 1.1 percent in the opening minutes.

SABIC, one of the world's largest petrochemicals groups and the country's biggest listed company, reported a 29 percent drop in fourth-quarter net income on Sunday, widely missing analysts' forecasts.

It made 4.36 billion riyals ($1.16 billion) in the quarter while analysts polled by Reuters had expected 5.50 billion riyals. SABIC chief executive Mohamed al-Mady said the outlook for 2015 was contingent on oil prices and remained unpredictable.

However, by the end of last week, the stock had already plunged 42.4 percent from its September peak of 136.00 riyals, and the market was already factoring in the possibility of earnings undershooting analysts' estimates.

Also, crude oil prices rose on Friday to end the week higher after seven successive weeks of losses, with Brent slightly above $50 a barrel. A report by the International Energy Agency said there were signs that lower prices had begun to curb production in some areas, including North America.

Shares in Alinma Bank added 0.7 percent after its fourth-quarter net profit rose 18.6 percent to 332 million riyals, coming well ahead of the average estimate of 291 million riyals.

Construction firm Abdullah Abdul Mohsin al-Khodari and Sons surged 4.3 percent after it reported a five-fold increase in fourth-quarter net profit and announced its project pipeline had expanded.

Aldrees Petroleum and Transport Services Co jumped 2.3 percent; the company's 2014 net profit met the forecast of EFG Hermes analysts and its board proposed a dividend of 2.0 riyals per share, higher than the broker's estimate of 1.5 riyals. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)