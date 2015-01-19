DUBAI Jan 19 Slightly weaker oil and neutral-to-negative fourth-quarter earnings posted by local companies may slow the advance of Gulf stock markets on Monday.

Brent crude fell back below $50 per barrel in Asian trade on expectations of weak Chinese economic data. Its rebound at the end of last week had boosted equities in the Gulf.

Saudi Arabia's top food producers, which reported their earnings after Sunday's close, delivered no positive surprises. Almarai, the Gulf's largest dairy company, reported a 15 percent rise in quarterly profit, in line with analysts' estimates.

Savola, the kingdom's biggest food maker, reported a 23 percent drop in fourth-quarter profit. The company made 434.4 million riyals ($115.8 million) in the period, falling short of the 562.4 million riyal average forecast from analysts polled by Reuters. However, the firm issued positive profit guidance for 2015.

Saudi International Petrochemical Co (Sipchem) reported a 32.7 percent slump in fourth-quarter profit on Monday, but those results were in line with expectations.

In Dubai, Amanat Holdings, a healthcare and education start-up, and Dubai Parks and Resorts will join the main stock index on Monday. Few local investors strictly benchmark their performance against the index however so the inclusion may not generate a lot of buying.

Both companies listed late last year, just before oil's plunge triggered sell-offs across the region, and now trade below their initial public offer prices.

Bahrain's Gulf Finance House said it had no information to disclose after its shares jumped in heavy trading on the Dubai and Kuwait exchanges on Sunday. In Dubai, they soared their 15 percent daily limit to 0.35 dirham in their heaviest trading since mid-December.

Kuwait's Mazaya Holding , a developer cross-listed in Dubai, reported a 30 percent jump in 2014 profit on Monday, beating the estimate of NBK Capital which had forecast a nearly flat year. Its board also proposed a surprise dividend payout of 6 fils per share, the first since 2008.

On global markets, Asian bourses outside of Japan slipped on Monday after Chinese regulators took steps to rein in speculative lending. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)