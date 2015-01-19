(Updates with markets open)

DUBAI Jan 19 Most Gulf stock markets edged up in early trade on Monday as Brent crude pared losses to break back above $50 per barrel.

Dubai's index added 1.2 percent, with Dubai Islamic Bank's (DIB) 2.8 percent gain the main support.

Two other Dubai lenders, Emirates NBD and Mashreq , reported strong quarterly results on Sunday and investors may be betting that DIB will follow suit.

Dubai-listed shares in Bahrain's Gulf Finance House (GFH) climbed 2.3 percent and topped trading volume on the emirate's bourse, although GFH said on Monday that it had no information to disclose after its shares jumped in the previous session

Abu Dhabi's index edged up 0.5 percent as blue chips Etisalat and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank added 0.9 and 1.5 percent respectively.

Qatar's bourse climbed 0.4 percent. Qatar National Bank rose 1.0 percent.

Oman's benchmark inched up 0.1 percent while Kuwait slipped 0.6 percent.