DUBAI Jan 20 Gulf stock markets may pull back further on Tuesday after oil extended its losses and Saudi Arabian companies reported an unimpressive set of fourth-quarter results.

Oil dipped on Tuesday as China's economic growth for 2014 undershot a government target and Brent crude traded below $49 per barrel.

Saudi Telecom Co, the kingdom's leading operator, said late on Monday its fourth-quarter profit slumped 32.6 percent, missing analysts' estimates. The firm made a net profit of 2.44 billion riyals ($650 million); analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast 3.32 billion riyals.

However, the impact on the share price may be offset by the fact that the company declared it would pay a dividend of 1 riyal per share for the final three months of 2014, compared with 0.75 riyal for the corresponding period of 2013, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Meanwhile, Saudi Electricity Co, the Gulf's largest utility firm, reported on Monday its net loss for the fourth quarter almost tripled.

National Industrialization Co (Tasnee), whose business includes petrochemicals and is therefore directly vulnerable to weak oil prices, posted a 46.5 percent drop in quarterly earnings.

Also in Saudi Arabia, Mouwasat Medical Services Co reported a nearly flat fourth-quarter profit. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)