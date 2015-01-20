(Updates with markets open)
DUBAI Jan 20 Gulf stock markets pulled back in
thin early trade on Tuesday in the absence of fresh catalysts
and after oil extended its losses.
Oil dipped on Tuesday as China's economic growth for 2014
undershot a government target and Brent crude traded
below $49 per barrel.
Dubai's index slipped 0.3 percent as most stocks
declined. However, low-cast carrier Air Arabia, which
stands to benefit from cheaper oil, gained 1.2 percent.
Abu Dhabi's bourse edged down 0.6 percent as large
lenders National Bank of Abu Dhabi and First Gulf Bank
lost 2.2 and 1.2 percent respectively.
Qatar's benchmark slipped 0.2 percent, also because
of banks. Islamic lender Masraf Al Rayan fell 0.9
percent and Qatar National Bank lost 0.7 percent.
Kuwait's index edged down 0.2 percent while Oman
was nearly flat.
There have been no fresh earnings reports from major
companies in those markets since Monday's close. Results
published by companies in Saudi Arabia, which opens later on
Tuesday, were mostly negative.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)