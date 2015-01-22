(Updates with markets open)
DUBAI Jan 22 Gulf stock markets were mixed in
early trade on Thursday as quarterly earnings lifted some names
in the United Arab Emirates while negative news weighed on
Qatar.
Dubai's index added 1.5 percent as Dubai Islamic
Bank jumped 2.6 percent and Emaar Properties
gained 1.3 percent.
The latter's subsidiary, Emaar Malls Group, edged
up 0.4 percent after reporting full-year results, even though
they were slightly below analysts' average estimate. The firm
reported an annual profit of 1.35 billion dirhams ($368
million)in 2014, while analysts had expected 1.42 billion
dirhams.
Abu Dhabi's benchmark edged up 0.3 percent as shares
in Sharjah Islamic Bank surged 5.3 percent. The lender
reported a 23 percent increase in 2014 net profit on Wednesday.
Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, whose board will review
earnings on Sunday, added 1.3 percent.
Qatar's index inched down 0.1 percent as shares in
telecommunications firm Ooredoo fell 0.8 percent.
Rating agency Moody's changed to negative from stable the
outlook for Ooredoo's credit rating, saying that "profitability
in Ooredoo's core markets has been declining at a faster pace
than initially expected".
Oman's bourse slipped 0.2 percent and Kuwait
was nearly flat.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)