DUBAI Jan 26 Saudi Arabia's swift transition of
power may boost the kingdom's stock market on Monday, although
analysts' views differ on potential economic policy adjustments;
positive earnings reports may support other Gulf markets.
After the death of King Abdullah at the weekend, his
successor King Salman pledged continuity in energy and foreign
policies and appointed younger men as his heirs, settling the
succession issue for years to come.
Some analysts think the Saudi succession could benefit the
stock market because King Salman will face pressure to ensure
public support with state sector wage increases and other
populist steps that could accelerate the consumer spending boom.
Investment bank Exotix said there could be measures "to renew
the social contract" in the form of more state spending on
welfare, infrastructure, defence and overseas aid.
Stocks benefiting from this would include consumer-oriented
firms Jarir Marketing, United Electronics Co
and Fawaz Alhokair Co, as well as banks such as Al
Rajhi if they are permitted by regulators to loosen
consumer credit, Exotix said.
Other analysts and businessmen don't expect such lavish
stimulus at a time of low oil prices and budget deficits,
however. The Saudi 2015 budget, which Salman is believed to have
signed off on last month as one of the top leaders running the
economy, contained only a marginal increase in nominal spending
and a small decrease in inflation-adjusted spending, and pledged
to "rationalise" spending on wages.
The kingdom's market was closed on Sunday following King
Abdullah's death, along with bourses in Bahrain, Kuwait and
Oman.
Elsewhere in the Gulf, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank
may lift the emirate's bourse after it reported a 16 percent
jump in fourth-quarter net profit late on Sunday.
The fourth-largest lender by assets in the United Arab
Emirates made a net profit of 1.02 billion dirhams ($278
million) in the quarter, while analysts had forecast it at 920.7
million dirhams.
Another local lender, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank,
reported results that were broadly in line with estimates and
proposed a nearly flat dividend payout.
Qatar Electricity and Water Co (QEWC), the Gulf
state's monopoly utility firm, may gain on strong profit growth.
The company made a profit of 360.5 million riyals ($99 million)
in the fourth quarter according to Reuters calculations; EFG
Hermes expected a profit of 331.5 million riyals, while QNB
Financial Services forecast 321.7 million riyals.
QEWC has also proposed paying a cash dividend for 2014 of 75
percent, according to a local press report citing a company
statement, equivalent to 7.5 riyals per share. This would be
above the 6.82 riyals the company paid in 2013, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
The global background is slightly negative after the leftist
Syriza party swept to victory in a snap election in Greece,
prompting fears of renewed instability in Europe.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by David French)