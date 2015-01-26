(Updates with markets open)
DUBAI Jan 26 Gulf stocks markets slipped in
early Monday trade after Greece's election results put pressure
on oil and global equities.
Brent crude traded just above $48 per barrel as
Greek left-wing party Syriza appeared on course to trounce the
ruling conservatives in Sunday's snap election, setting up a
possible confrontation with international creditors.
Asian shares edged down and European and U.S. benchmarks
were also expected to fall.
Dubai's index fell 1.6 percent as most stocks
retreated.
Shares in property firm Deyaar Development tumbled
4.0 percent.
Other real estate names also fell: Emaar Properties
was down 1.4 percent and Union Properties
dipped 0.8 percent.
Abu Dhabi's index fell 1.2 percent and shares in Abu
Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) tumbled their daily 10
percent limit.
On Sunday, the ADIB reported results that were broadly in
line with estimates and proposed a nearly flat dividend payout.
But investors may have hoped for a positive surprise as the
stock had gone up 14 percent this month.
Some stocks, such as Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and
Qatar Electricity and Water Co, down 1.0 and 3.0
percent respectively, fell despite estimate-beating earnings
reports.
Benchmarks in Qatar and Kuwait slipped 0.3
percent each, while Oman was nearly flat.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Matt Smith)