DUBAI Jan 26 Dubai's stock index fell
sharply late in the session on Monday after the price of oil
slid below $48 per barrel and Greek election results put
pressure on global equities.
The benchmark tumbled 4.0 percent in a broad sell-off. Among
the most traded stocks, Dubai Islamic Bank lost 5.6
percent and Emaar Properties was down 4.7 percent.
Market players said oil's renewed weakness may have dampened
retail investors' sentiment, even though Dubai's diversified
economy is relatively insulated from the negative effects of
cheap oil.
"We had a good a rebound in the oil prices (in the last few
weeks), they moved above $50 - and now it seems that we are
again on the way down," said Sebastien Henin, head of asset
management at The National Investor in Abu Dhabi.
The market is likely to remain trendless as long as oil's
volatility persists, he said.
United Arab Emirates economy minister Sultan bin Saeed
al-Mansouri said on Monday that he expected oil prices to start
recovering by the middle of this year, along with improvement in
major economies.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)