DUBAI Jan 27 Steadier oil prices could improve
the sentiment of investors in Gulf stock markets on Tuesday;
Brent crude edged up and held above $48 a barrel in
Asian trade after OPEC secretary-general Abdullah al-Badri said
oil may have bottomed and warned of the possibility of a future
spike.
Oil prices have been the main factor affecting Gulf equities
in the last few months as the commodity's plunge sparked panic
stock market sell-offs. Many analysts think local bourses will
begin making sustained gains only after oil stabilises.
Investors' main concern so far has been that governments in
the Gulf will cut spending in line with falling revenues.
However, Saudi Arabia and Dubai have already published 2015
budgets with no significant cuts.
On Monday, Kuwait's finance ministry revealed a draft budget
for the year starting in April, which projects a big deficit and
a 17.8 percent drop in spending from the original plan for the
current 2014/15 year.
However, Kuwait's budget plans are only very rough guides to
reality, so its projections do not necessarily mean actual state
spending will fall sharply.
In recent years, political disputes and bureaucracy have
frequently caused actual spending to run far behind planned
spending. In the first six months of the current fiscal year,
for example, actual public spending was 6.12 billion dinars,
below 11.61 billion dinars originally planned for the period.
So if the government implements most of next year's budget
plan, actual spending may equal or even exceed this year's
actual spending, avoiding a hit to economic growth.
In Dubai, builder Arabtec Holding may gain after
its main shareholder, Abu Dhabi fund Aabar Investments, received
regulatory approval to buy a further 100 million shares. It is
not clear from whom the shares will be bought.
Masraf Al Rayan, Qatar's second-largest bank by
market value, may attract buyers after reporting a 21.2 percent
rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Monday.
The lender's net profit for the three months to Dec. 31 was
548 million riyals ($150.5 million), according to Reuters
calculations. Three analysts polled by Reuters had on average
forecast a profit of 535.1 million riyals.
In the telecommunications sector, brokerage NBK Capital on
Monday upgraded Dubai's du to "buy", citing strong
earnings performance, and downgraded Qatar's Ooredoo
to hold because of increasing competition faced by its foreign
units and political instability in Iraq.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)