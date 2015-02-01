DUBAI Feb 1 Gulf equity markets are set to rise
sharply on Sunday after Saudi Arabia's new King Salman ordered a
lavish payout to state employees and oil prices surged on news
of a record weekly decline in U.S. oil drilling activity.
Late on Thursday, Salman ordered the immediate payment of
two months of bonus salary to all state employees and pension to
retired government workers, as well as payments to students.
The payout could be worth up to 70 billion riyals ($18.6
billion) - about 8 percent of the original state budget for
2015, or 2.5 percent of last year's gross domestic product.
Additional state spending was allocated to students, civic and
professional associations around the country, and upgrading
electricity and water services.
The move suggested the government remained willing to spend
heavily despite the hit to its oil revenues from low prices, and
that GDP growth this year might therefore be higher than
originally expected.
Retail sector stocks such as Jarir Marketing,
United Electronics and Fawaz Alhokair may
benefit in particular.
In the oil market, Brent crude surged 8 percent to
$52.99 a barrel on Friday after fresh data showed the number of
rigs drilling for oil in the United States fell by 7 percent
during the week.
The rally is likely to strengthen speculation that a
seven-month oil price collapse has ended, and prompt a rush to
buy stocks across the Gulf while valuations are still
attractive.
In Abu Dhabi, investment firm Waha Capital may
attract buyers after it posted an 88 percent rise in
fourth-quarter net profit and proposed a cash dividend of 0.25
dirham, up from 0.10 dirham and a 2.5 percent bonus share issue
for 2013. Arqaam Capital had forecast a cash dividend of 0.13
dirham.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)