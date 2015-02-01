(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)

DUBAI Feb 1 Saudi Arabia's stock index surged in early trade on Sunday after King Salman ordered a lavish payout to state employees and oil prices jumped on reports of declining U.S. drilling activity.

The benchmark rose 4.0 percent to 9,234 points, breaking above chart resistance on the late December peak at 8,948 points; the next resistance is on the 100-day average, now at 9,437 points.

A bullish symmetrical triangle triggered in the last few days, formed by the highs and lows since December, indicates the possibility of a medium-term rebound back to around 10,500 points.

Petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries, up 6.6 percent, was the main support on Sunday.

Late on Thursday, Salman ordered the immediate payment of two months of bonus salary to all state employees and pension to retired government workers, as well as payments to students.

The payout could be worth up to 70 billion riyals ($18.6 billion) - about 8 percent of the original state budget for 2015, or 2.5 percent of last year's gross domestic product. Additional state spending was allocated to students, civic and professional associations around the country, and upgrading electricity and water services.

The cash windfall could boost the sales of Saudi Arabia's retailers, and stocks in the sector were among top gainers on Sunday morning. Jarir Marketing surged 8.6 percent, while United Electronics and Fawaz Alhokair rose their daily 10 percent limits.

In the oil market, Brent crude surged 8 percent to $52.99 a barrel on Friday after fresh data showed the number of rigs drilling for oil in the United States fell by 7 percent during the week. This strengthened hopes that oil has finally bottomed out.

Meanwhile, Egypt's index edged up 0.3 percent, largely on the back of Global Telecom, which surged 5.6 percent after saying it would sell its 51 percent stake in Algeria's Djezzy for $2.6 billion. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)