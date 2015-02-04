(Updates with markets open)

DUBAI Feb 4 Gulf stock markets rose in early trade on Wednesday but Dubai, which had led gains in the previous session, slowed its advance as oil prices slipped.

Brent crude fell 0.7 percent in Asian trade after surging almost 6 percent on Tuesday when oil major BP and top Chinese offshore energy producer CNOOC said they would deepen capital investment cuts this year to adapt to lower oil prices.

Dubai's index, which jumped 2.5 percent on Tuesday, was up 1.1 percent shortly after opening on Wednesday.

Property developer DAMAC once again surged its daily 15 percent limit. The stock, which had previously traded only in London and cross-listed in Dubai on Jan. 12, had plunged 36 percent last month on the emirate's bourse. It started recovering this week after the firm's subsidiary DAMAC Real Estate Development Ltd reported a 46 percent surge in 2014 profit.

Dubai's two most traded stocks on Wednesday, builder Arabtec and developer Emaar Properties, gained 1.3 and 2.6 percent respectively.

Shuaa Capital tumbled 8.3 percent after rating agency Moody's on Tuesday withdrew its ratings, citing Moody's "own business reasons". It did not elaborate.

Bourses in Abu Dhabi and Qatar rose 1.2 percent each. Qatar's Ezdan Holding, which has interests in property and other sectors, surged 8.5 percent ahead of an expected fourth-quarter earnings release.

Oman's market edged up 0.8 percent, while Kuwait slipped 0.1 percent.