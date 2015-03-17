DUBAI, March 17 Gulf equity markets may
consolidate on Tuesday after falling in the two previous
sessions alongside oil prices, which now appear to be
stabilising, at least temporarily.
Brent crude rose to about $54 a barrel on Tuesday,
recovering some of the previous session's losses, when it
dropped to a six-week low. Concern over a worsening global
supply glut is keeping a lid on gains.
Oil's weakness in the last few sessions prompted a sell-off
across Gulf stock markets. Dubai's index was hit
hardest and has tumbled 5.1 percent this week to 3,520 points,
moving below 3,600 points for the first time in more than two
months.
The benchmark dipped to 3,358 points in early January and
and 2,993 points in December because of weak oil. Other factors
are also at play, such as slowing corporate earnings growth in
the emirate, expectations for real estate price declines,
pressure on tourism from the strong U.S. dollar, and regional
investors' shift towards Saudi Arabia.
One stock that could gain on Tuesday, if investors decide
the broad sell-off has been overdone, is builder Arabtec
, which said late on Monday that its board would review
2014 results on Thursday.
Also, several Egyptian newspapers reported on Monday that
Arabtec was about to sign a final agreement with the government
on its $40 billion residential project in Egypt.
Elsewhere in the region, Kuwait's stock market may come
under pressure after Minister of Commerce and Industry
Abdulmohsen al-Madaj said on Monday that the cabinet was
cooperating with the International Monetary Fund on the possible
implementation of taxes on companies, according to state news
agency KUNA.
KUNA did not give any details. Oil revenues have so far
allowed Gulf countries to mostly avoid direct taxation of
corporate profits.
On global markets, Asian shares rose on Tuesday morning,
following Wall Street's lead, as investors positioned for the
possibility that weaker-than-expected U.S. data will prompt the
Federal Reserve to leave its options open this week on the
timing of a future interest rate hike.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)