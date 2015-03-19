(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt)
DUBAI, March 19 Saudi Arabia's bourse most
mostly stable and Egypt rose in early trade on Thursday as a
dovish U.S. Federal Reserve statement boosted global equities
and oil traded off its Wednesday lows.
Saudi Arabia's main stock index slipped 0.2 percent,
as Savola Group tumbled 8.9 percent to 70.50 riyals
after slashing its first-quarter net profit forecast to 178
million riyals ($47.5 million) before capital gains from 360
million riyals.
It blamed the revision on lower-than-expected retail sales
and currency devaluations in some foreign markets. The stock
broke chart support on its January low of 72.50 riyals and its
next major support is at the December low of 63.50 riyals.
But other sectors were mostly positive; petrochemicals giant
Saudi Basic Industries rose 1.1 percent after a heavy
sell-off in the two previous sessions.
Oil prices, which are used to set prices for many
petrochemicals, jumped late on Wednesday after the Federal
Reserve signalled a slower pace of interest rate hikes.
Egypt's index climbed 0.6 percent, as investment
bank EFG Hermes rose 1.9 percent after posting a net
profit of 706.99 million pounds ($92.67 million) for 2014
against a net loss of 334.98 million pounds in 2013.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)