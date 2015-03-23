(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)
DUBAI, March 23 Saudi Arabia's stock market
moved little in early trade on Monday as oil prices fell, while
Egypt dropped after construction firms complained that fuel
shortages were delaying their projects.
Brent crude was down 1.7 percent after Saudi Arabia
said over the weekend that the market defined prices and the
kingdom would not unilaterally cut its output to defend prices.
Saudi Arabia's main stock index was nearly flat
while petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries,
whose margins shrink with cheaper oil, slipped 0.5 percent.
Telecommunications firm Mobily was the main
support, jumping 4.7 percent as it extended its recovery from a
slump earlier this year triggered by the shock revision of its
2014 financials.
Egypt's market edged down 0.4 percent after the
Daily News Egypt newspaper reported that the Egyptian Federation
for Construction and Building Contractors was asking the
government to address diesel fuel shortages which were delaying
construction projects.
Carpet maker Oriental Weavers edged up 0.3 percent
after its board proposed a 0.4 Egyptian pound dividend for 2014,
unchanged from 2013.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)