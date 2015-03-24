DUBAI, March 24 A move by Saudi Arabia to tax
undeveloped land in urban areas, which could help make property
more affordable, may support real estate stocks in the kingdom
on Tuesday.
The cabinet on Monday told the Council of Economic and
Development Affairs, a new body created by King Salman after his
accession and chaired by one of his sons, to prepare a mechanism
for the tax, saying the matter was urgent.
It remains unclear when and how the tax will be implemented.
Much of urban land in Saudi Arabia is held by investors
aiming to resell it at a profit. This has pushed up land prices
and hindered the implementation of a state housing programme.
Many potential house buyers cannot afford the 30 percent
down payment required by law, Aljazira Capital said in a report
this month. The new tax may force land owners to sell and
increase the overall supply of property on the market.
The news could be positive for developers such as Dar Al
Arkan and construction firms including Abdullah Abdul
Mohsin al-Khodari and Sons. A more active property
market could also help banks boost their mortgage businesses.
Elsewhere in the region, Oman's Dhofar International
Development and Investment Holding Co may rise after
winning a contract from Oman's government to build and operate a
$630 million power plant in the city of Raysut. Saudi Arabia's
ACWA Power IPO-ACWA.SE and Japan's Mitsui & Co were
also part of the winning consortium.
Also, news that Oman's ruler, Sultan Qaboos, returned home
"in complete health" on Monday after an eight-month medical stay
in Germany may boost local investor sentiment.
In Dubai, builder Arabtec may rebound further
after winning a $283 million contract from Saudi Aramco to build
380 villas in Saudi Arabia.
On global markets, Asian stocks were mixed after a measure
of Chinese factory activity unexpectedly skidded to an 11-month
low. The news also put pressure on oil prices with Brent
edging down towards $55 per barrel.
